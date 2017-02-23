Register
09:20 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    February 23, 2016. President Vladimir Putin, right, during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

    Russia Celebrates Defender of Fatherland Day on Thursday

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Nikolsky
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 24320

    Russia, as well as Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, celebrate the Defender of the Fatherland Day on Thursday, a holiday marking the day in 1918 when the Red Army began its first draft.

    Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia: Heroism, Valor and Glory
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Defender of the Fatherland Day in Russia: Heroism, Valor and Glory
    17
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The holiday is primarily a day to honor war veterans and those who serve in the military, but over the years "the defender" has come to stand for more than a soldier and the holiday is now also widely considered to be a Men's Day. Usually, women give small presents to their male relatives, friends, husbands and co-workers.

    In Russia, the Defender of the Fatherland Day is a government holiday, with fireworks and concerts organized across the country.

    Fireworks marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Fireworks marking the Defender of the Fatherland Day in Moscow

    This year, Russian President Vladimir Putin will lay the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, meet the crew of Russia's naval group led by the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which had been on a mission in Syria, and attend a number of other events.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (L, front) attends a wreath laying ceremony to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in central Moscow, Russia, February 23, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin
    Defender of the Fatherland Day: What Do Russians Celebrate and How
    On January 28, 1918, the Council of People's Commissars (Sovnarkom), established shortly after the October Revolution in 1917, adopted a decree on the establishment of the Red Army. On February 22, Sovnarkom issued a decree declaring that the country was in danger. On February 23, mass rallies took place in Moscow, St. Petersburg (called Petrograd at the time) and other cities across Russia, while volunteers flocked to the Red Army.

    In 1919, the establishment of the Red Army was suggested to be celebrated on the first Sunday before or after January 28, but since the proposal to mark this anniversary was sent in too late, the celebration was postponed until February 23.

    In 1922, a military parade was held on the Red Square in Moscow, laying the foundation for future mass celebratory events on this day.

    Related:

    Stunning Fireworks Illuminate Moscow Skies on Defender of Fatherland Day
    Caspian Flotilla Readies Guns for Defender of the Fatherland Day Salute
    Tags:
    Defender of the Fatherland Day, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Chiseled Olympian Gods of Colombia's First International Bodybuilding Contest
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok