Russia Celebrates Defender of Fatherland Day on Thursday

In Russia, the Defender of the Fatherland Day is a government holiday, with fireworks and concerts organized across the country.
This year, Russian President Vladimir Putin will lay the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, meet the crew of Russia's naval group led by the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which had been on a mission in Syria, and attend a number of other events.
In 1919, the establishment of the Red Army was suggested to be celebrated on the first Sunday before or after January 28, but since the proposal to mark this anniversary was sent in too late, the celebration was postponed until February 23.
Сегодня прошел торжественный прием в честь #ДеньЗащитникаОтечества #23февраля pic.twitter.com/OFwiUqN4mp— Rus Embassy Estonia (@RusEmbEst) 22 февраля 2017 г.
In 1922, a military parade was held on the Red Square in Moscow, laying the foundation for future mass celebratory events on this day.
23rd February- Defender of the Fatherland day — День защитника Отечества (formerly known as Red Army Day) #ДеньЗащитникаОтечества pic.twitter.com/Etfm3Fqe7p— Andrey (@Andreyp_p) 22 февраля 2017 г.
