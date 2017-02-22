Over 50 Fragments of Russia's Plane Crashed Near Sochi Found Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Fifty five fragments of a Russian military plane that crashed into the Black Sea last year were found over the past 24 hours, a source from the Russian security agencies told Sputnik Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, divers went underwater seven times. Fifty five plane fragments were found and raised to the surface," the source said.

© Photo: Press-service of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Rescuers to Continue Work at Russia's Tu-154 Crash Site in Black Sea

Thus, a total of 1,036 plane parts and 84 body fragments have been found at the flight crash site over the last 27 days.

The Russian Defense Ministry’s Tu-154 plane, heading to Syria, crashed over the Black Sea on December 25, 2016. According to the ministry, 92 people were on board, including 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, journalists, military officers. Charity worker Yelizaveta Glinka, known as Doctor Liza, was also among the victims. All the passengers and crew members died. The causes of the crash are being investigated.