Kremlin Not Considering Introducing Visa Regime With Belarus

Belarus Abolishes Visa Requirements for 80 States for 5-Day Period

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in February, Belarus abolished short-term visa requirements for the citizens of 80 countries; 39 of the countries are in Europe and others include Australia, Japan, India and the United States.

"This issue is not being considered," Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on a public poll showing 78-percent support in Russia toward introducing a visa regime with Belarus.

Earlier, the Belarusian ambassador to Russia said that foreign nationals arriving in Belarus under presidential decree abolishing visa requirements for citizens of 80 countries will not be allowed on internal flights to Russia without the Russian visa.

The travel between Russia and Belarus is visa-free and the duration of stay is unlimited for the citizens of these two countries.