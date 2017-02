BARNAUL (Sputnik) — On Sunday, witnesses reported seeing a helicopter go down over Lake Teletskoye. It belonged to the Altay Avia Helicopter Company and carried five people, including the region’s former deputy chief.

"We’ve spotted what is currently believed to be a helicopter fragment," the source said.

A source in the Altai law enforcement told Sputnik a body of a female passenger was found on the shore and lifted from the lake.