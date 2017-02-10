Chechen Leader Announces Documentary About Republic's Servicemen in Aleppo

© AFP 2016/ SAFIN HAMED US Coalition Declines to Comment on Daesh Chechen Fighters’ Role in Mosul Battle

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In January, Kadyrov confirmed that troops from the Chechen republic were serving in the Russian military police battalion deployed to Syrian Aleppo to maintain order in the liberated areas.

"Today, after the evening news program starting at 07:00 p.m. [04:00 GMT] on NTV channel, watch the 'Gurnov's truth' documentary. The program will show, which tasks the servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry's battalion seconded from the Chechen republic are performing in Aleppo. You will know the details of the service of the military police, their relations with the local population, as well as what kind of training the special forces soldiers are undergoing in Chechnya," Kadyrov said on Instagram.

Last December, Aleppo was freed of militants by the Syrian army with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The Russian servicemen have since been carrying out operations to demine the city.