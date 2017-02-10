Snap Drills Prove High Effectiveness of Moscow Air Defenses

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Air and missile defense units deployed around Moscow have shown high effectiveness and reliability during the recent snap military exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Units of the Russian Aerospace Forces taking part in the snap drills have confirmed the high level of combat readiness and the ability to accomplish tasks on defense of airspace in their zones of responsibility with high effectiveness," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, units of the air defense force responsible for defending Moscow and the central industrial region have intercepted and "destroyed" all (over 150) designated targets.

The snap drills were conducted on February 7-9 and involved about 45,000 military personnel, as well as some 1,700 pieces of military equipment, according to the ministry.