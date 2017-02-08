Register
16:37 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Lawyer and politician Alexei Navalny is seen near the Moscow City Court building

    Russian Opposition Figure Navalny May Participate in 2018 Presidential Election

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    28103

    Alexey Navalny, Russian opposition figure, is going to run for presidential post in 2018 in case the court rules against imprisonment, Navalny's lawyers told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Mark Kauzlarich
    Nobody Believed in Trump's Victory on the US Elections But Russia – Putin
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will be able to run for presidential post in 2018 in case the court rules against imprisonment, Navalny's lawyers told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "This is a direct action of the constitution — if he is not be imprisoned, he can participate in the elections," Olga Mikhailova said.

    The second lawyer, Ivan Zhdanov, added that in this case the verdict "would not entail any legal barriers' for Navalny's nomination.

    The lawyers said they believed that the verdict would be annulled anyway.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during an awards ceremony for Russia's Olympians in Moscow's Kremlin in Moscow, Russia
    © AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev
    Putin Yet to Decide Whether to Take Part in 2018 Presidential Elections
    Earlier in the day, a court in the Russian city of Kirov began announcing the guilty verdict to Navalny over embezzlement of of 16 million rubles ($270,000) from the state-run KirovLes company. While the sentencing is presently continuing, the penalty will be announced later.

    During the first hearing on the case in 2013, Navalny received five years of imprisonment, but the Kirov Court later changed the decision for a suspended sentence. The Supreme Court overturned the conviction under the decree by the European Court of Human Rights and remitted the matter for a new trial. While the Russian prosecutor’s office demanded to give Navalny five years of suspended prison sentence, the embezzlement on a grand scale is normally punished by 10 years of imprisonment.

    In December, Navalny announced his decision to participate in the 2018 presidential election, while the Central Election Commission (CEC) admitted that the prospects of his presidential bid depended on the outcome of the embezzlement case.

    Related:

    Russian Court Announces Guilty Verdict Against Opposition Figure Navalny
    ECHR Orders Russia to Pay Opposition Figure Navalny $68,000
    Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Says to Run in 2018 Presidential Election
    Navalny Cannot Run for President due to Criminal Record
    Tags:
    participation, presidential election, Central Election Commission, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      lol. Sputnik's true love is back in their headlines again.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      He knows he can't win and is most likely just out to disrupt the process.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    History Made!?
    History Made!?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok