Russia Ready for Joint Energy Projects in Arctic Region - Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow is ready to implement joint energy projects in the Russian Arctic with other countries of the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We are unalterably open to a wide mutually beneficial cooperation with our neighbors in the Arctic, including the joint implementation of projects in the Russian Arctic zone in a wide range of areas — from transportation and energy to tourism and environment," Lavrov said in his address to the participants of the meeting of the Arctic Economic Council Executive Committee, published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We believe that such activities will contribute to further strengthening peace and stability in the region and to the the affirmation of the values of equal and mutually respectful partnership in international affairs," the minister added.