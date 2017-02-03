Russian Gov't Allocates Over $3.5Mln to Rosatom for IAEA-Linked Projects

© Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitcin Rosatom Proposes to Supply Czech Republic With Advanced Nuclear Reactor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the press release, the funds have been allocated, in particular, for training staff in countries building nuclear power plants using Russian technologies.

"Budget allocations amounting to $1.78 million are provided to pay in 2017-2019 voluntary target contributions to the IAEA, while 109.5 million roubles [$1.8 million] are to be used to cover expenses related to holding training activities in Russia for the implementation of such projects. Funds for these purposes are provided in the federal budget for 2017 and the planning period of 2018-2019," the press release read.

It is noted that Rosatom was instructed to coordinate Russia's participation in implementation of these projects and control the use of allocated funds.

The government considers this decision will have a positive impact on the development of Russia’s nuclear power industry and nuclear cooperation with IAEA and the world.