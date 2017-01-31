Russian Special Services Detain Recent Attack Plotters - Anti-Terror Committee

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian special services have detained all members of a group planning terrorist attacks in Moscow on New Years Day and Christmas, National Anti-Terrorism Committee spokesman said Tuesday.

"To date, all of them have been detained," Przhezdomsky told reporters at a briefing.

Committee spokesman Andrey Przhezdomsky said members of a terror cell established in Russia on the orders of a Syrian commander identified as Abu Zarra were ordered to travel to Moscow in December 2016. The militants were ordered to either wait for weapons to be smuggled, or to seize arms from police officers in order to perpetrate the terrorist attacks.