At Least 2 Policemen, 3 Militants Killed During Operation in Russia's Chechnya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — At least two law enforcement officers and three militants have been killed during the police operation in the city of Shali located in Russia's Chechen Republic, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Monday.



"[The militants] opened fire and threw a grenade after the proposal to show their documents… Due to the received wounds… Sgt. 1st Class Ali Muslimkhanov and a serviceman of the Patrol-Guard Service of the Police… Islam Yakhadzhiev died. Also two local residents were injured. The immediately taken actions allowed to kill three militants," Kadyrov said.



He added that the group was controlled from the Syrian territory by a recruiter of the Islamic State jihadist group, outlawed in Russia.