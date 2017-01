MAKHACHKALA (Sputnik) – A fuel filling station in the Stepnoy settlement in the Russian Dagestan’s capital of Makhachkala was hit by a blast on Saturday, a source in the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"The blast occurred at the fuel filling station in the Makhachkala’s Stepnoy settlement. Rescuers are working at the site, an emergency crew has left for the site. There is no information about people injured or killed," the source said.