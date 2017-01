© Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev Russia's National Guard Director Sets Out Priorities for 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The National Guard said the cyberattack took place at 14:00 GMT on Wednesday.

"Rosgvardia's main communication department experts have established that the site has undergone a massive DDoS attack from multiple network requests," it said.

The National Guard said it is conducting countermeasures to thwart the attacks and restore the website's operability.

A DDoS-attack is an attempt to make an online service unavailable by overwhelming it with traffic from multiple sources.