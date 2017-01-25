Google Files Complaint Against Moscow Court Within Anti-Monopoly Case

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US tech giant Google has filed a complaint with the Supreme Court of Russia against a decision of the Arbitration Court of the Moscow District as part of the dispute with the country's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) , which is accusing the company of violating Russia's antitrust rules on the pre-installed mobile applications market.

According to the information from the database of arbitration cases, the complaint was filed against the decision by the Arbitration Court, which had canceled taking the Google-FAS case to the Court for Intellectual Property Rights.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday and no proceeding decisions have been taken yet.

FAS accuses Google of violating Russia's antitrust rules on the pre-installed mobile applications market. The case was launched after a complaint by Google’s local rival Yandex. The violations included pre-installing a number of its apps along with Google Play, as well as precluding the installation of apps made by other companies.