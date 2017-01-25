Russia to Launch 100 Arctic Military Infrastructure in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 100 capital military infrastructure facilities will be put into operation in the Arctic this year, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

"More than 100 capital construction projects located in the Russian Arctic will be put into operation before the end of 2017," the ministry's press department said.

More than 200 pieces of equipment and nearly 1,000 construction workers are said to be distributed across six Arctic locations, including Franz Josef Archipelago, the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, the New Siberian archipelago and the Wrangel Island.

Russia's northernmost archipelagos stretch over thousands of miles off its northwestern coast in the Barents and Kara seas, as well as in its Far Eastern maritime territories between the Laptev and the East Siberian seas. Russia unveiled its revised military doctrine that prioritizes the protection of national interests in the Arctic in December 2014.