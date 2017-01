MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Boris Gryzlov, chairman of the Supreme Council of the United Russia party, proposed on Sunday to re-elect Dmitry Medvedev as leader of the Russian biggest party, a source told Sputnik.

“Gryzlov has just proposed Medvedev as head of the party at the session of the Supreme Council,” the source said.

On Sunday, the United Russia holds the second day of the party congress dedicated to forming the party’s leadership.