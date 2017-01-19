Russian Expert Group Rejects Petition on Repealing Anti-Terror Bill

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The new anti-terrorism law, drafted by lawmaker Irina Yarovaya and signed by President Vladimir Putin in July, requires mobile service providers to pay for communication data storage, drawing criticism that it would cause a nearly threefold increase in phone bills and other services. The law also obliges internet providers to give Russian security services keys to decode encrypted user messages.

"I suggest submitting for adoption a draft decision which envisages the rejection … of a petition to repeal the law … The decision was adopted," Mikhail Abyzov, the minister for open government affairs and the head of the expert working group, said following a vote on the issue.

