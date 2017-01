MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's sovereign debt remained practically unchanged through 2016 and totals $518.7 billion as of January 1, 2017, the Bank of Russia said Thursday.

"Russia's sovereign debt as of January 1, 2017, according to a preliminary assessment by the Bank of Russia, totals $518.7 bln and has practically not changed over the past year [a slight increase by $200 million]," the financial regulator said in a report.