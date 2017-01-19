Medvedev: Russian Economy Faces Sustainable Growth in Coming Months

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian economy faces the trajectory of sustained growth in the coming months after enduring the period of adapting to external shocks, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday.

"In the coming months, we will move from the adaptation of the economy to external risks to its lifting toward a path of sustainable growth," Medvedev said at an opening government session.

He said that low oil prices and sanctions are expected to remain in place in the medium term.