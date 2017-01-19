Register
19 January 2017
    Banknotes and coins of Russia

    Russia Preparing Long-Term Plan to Reduce Ruble Volatility

    Russia
    The Russian government along with the Central Bank are preparing a joint strategy to tackle ruble long-term volatility, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov told Bloomberg on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Shuvalov said the government would work with the Central Bank on the development of common approaches aimed at reducing the long-term volatility of the ruble as its volatility hurt the exporters, not allowing them to plan business in advance.

    He added that the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Economic Development and the Bank of Russia were jointly discussing proposals on the government's system of interaction with the Central Bank in case of oil prices deviations from the budget levels.

      cast235
      Lets see IF Russia is serious. First , will be to reform EURO BONDS. NO MORE.. It be RUBLE BONDS. Will it happen? NOPE..
      Then what they planning. Investors see this as a mistrust on the currency, by RUSSIA itself.
      In a way, OBAMA was right.. When he said, they don't know what to do.
      Next , eliminate the transaction on anything that is NOT Ruble inside Russia. Will it happen? NOPE.
      Russia reserve. Make them in all but foreign coin. Will it happen? NO.
      Demand all business in Ruble. Will it take place? NO.

      This is just a few of the reasons the Ruble is so volatile. Other countries see that Russia doesn't trust it's own currency.
      Would you trust it if you speculator?

      Other is been U.S VASSAL.

      And E.U VASSAL. E.U pass orders for Russia. like Russia is run by children.

      E.U allowed people to freeze to death an ATROCIOUS act.
      They so REPUGNANT that they may blame PUTIN for their death.

      IF Russia is serious, is possible. BUT you MUST forget TRUMP, forget E.U, FORGET PACE. Forget G7, and get yourself to where YOU BELONG. RUSSIA. THEN things may change.
      Or why Soviets, are seeking a new law to amend constitution? KEEP the STOOGES work behind TRUMP, like FOOLS, behind E.U LIKE IDIOTS and see.

      So to make it more stable. Begin for a RUBLE CLEAR to get the RUBLE BONDS and FORGET EURO. THIS will encourage RUBLE holders to invest it and those not having to seek it.
      STOP privatization!!! Believe it or not, THIS also weaken the RUBLE.
      But is a VERY LONG FORMULA I won't do here. With a few indexes to top the mess.

      DO, buy with Ruble, TRUCKS SHIPS containers, to create a shipping lane. . OWN the ports.
      What else can Russia do? CREATE DEBT..
      YES SIR..
      Want to create a port? Invite investors to buy RUBLE BONDS!!! And use the cash to create a PORT!!!!! INVESTORS LOVE IT!!!
      MONEY is invested and Russia can pay. NO CASH? I give them RESOURCES. Think an investor will REFUSE the amount in GOLD bars? REALLY?
      IF he she doesn't want to hold it, you CAN allow them to sell it!! And deliver it. They will be HAPPY. CASH is there ON TIME!!
      THIS are a few things INVESTORS LOVE and will help the RUBLE stability.

      ANd this is only a grain of salt. Russia is not ready for sudden reforms as IMF wants. THIS is Washington doing. It will take 30 years to add them. Slowly. Or more.

      However, it would be NAIVE not to begin slowly. Problem is a PLUNGE with those reforms could get Russia to default and the economy to near collapse, cash wise.
      Which will create CHAOS and even PROTESTS.

      That's why you go slow. EVERY country that did reforms went thru massive protests.
      U.S, Europe, Canada, Australia and well every one. I spent time reading about reforms and other topics. And I can tell. Even on TSAR days, thousands of years ago. It did created protests.
      AND WEST will use the chance to split Russia in pieces.
      BEWARE!!
