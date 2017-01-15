At Least 36 Flights Canceled in Moscow Amid Heavy Snow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – As of 04:20 GMT, nine flights were delayed and six were canceled in Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, according to Yandex Raspisaniye public transport timetable online service. Meanwhile, three flights were delayed and 30 were canceled in Sheremetyevo airport.

In the Moscow airport on Sunday morning, 36 flights canceled pic.twitter.com/JMpTcwOyeo — Universum 2157 (@Cuteguy__) 15 января 2017 г.

​Late Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations warned that heavy snowfalls, wet snow and strong wind were expected in Moscow from midnight to Sunday noon.