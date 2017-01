MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's 2016 state defense order is 96-percent complete, Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika said Thursday.

"In interaction with the Military-Industrial Commission and the Defense Ministry, [we] managed to enhance financial discipline in the fulfillment of the state defense order. Last year, it was completed by 96 percent," Chaika said in a congratulatory speech at the celebration of 295th anniversary of the Russian prosecutor's office.