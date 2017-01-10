Ex-Russian Economic Development Minister Arrives in Court for Hearing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The defendant came to court accompanied by an employee of the Federal Penitentiary Service, who controls his movement under the house arrest.

© Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev Putin Appoints Deputy Finance Minister Oreshkin Russia's New Economic Development Minister

On Monday, the group of investigators probing the bribery case of former minister asked to prolong the house arrest of the defendant until April 15.

Russia's Investigative Committee said on November 15 that Ulyukayev was caught in the act of taking a $2-million bribe for a positive appraisal that allowed Russian energy company Rosneft to buy the state's shares of the Bashneft oil company.

Ulyukayev has been charged with taking the bribe and extortion, and placed under house arrest until January 15. Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Ulyukayev from the post citing lack of confidence. The ex-minister has not admitted his guilt.