Russian Military Applies New Prep Techniques for 2017 International Army Games

KHABAROVSK (Sputnik) – Psychologists of Russia’s Eastern Military District have worked out special methods of getting participants ready for the 2017 International Army Games (IAG), Gordeev said.

"Psychologists of the Eastern Military District have adapted well-known psychological techniques and have developed new methods worked out taking into account the specifics of military service and the unique features of each type of troops. In the future, they will be built into the process of military training for the 2017 competitions," Gordeev said on Saturday.

The 2017 IAG are planned to be held in August. It will be the third time that the military competition is held.

The 2016 IAG, hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan, lasted from July 30 to August 13. The event featured competitions in 23 disciplines. The IAG were monitored by observers from 11 countries. The Russian, Belarusian, Kazakh and Chinese teams were the largest.

