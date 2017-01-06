Orthodox Christmas Mass in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour (VIDEO)

Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 10) Sputnik. © Sputnik. LIVE: Orthodox Christmas Mass in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour

On the night of January 7, Orthodox Christians celebrate one of the most important religious holidays – Christmas. Hundreds of thousands of people took part in holiday masses in churches across Russia.