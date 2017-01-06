Russia's Gazprom Sets Daily Record With 615Mln Cbm Gas Export on January 5

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Gazprom energy company set a historic record in daily exports with its January 5 supplies of 614.6 million cubic meters of gas to non-CIS countries, Gazprom said Friday.

"What stands behind this record is not only absolute volume, but the reliability and stability of gas exports in Russia above all," Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said in a statement.

Gazprom set the previous daily maximum on November 29, 2016, with 614.5 million cubic meters exported to non-CIS countries.