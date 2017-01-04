Russia Deploys Air-Route Radar Complex Sopka-2 on Wrangel Island

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The complex will summarize and analyze air traffic data in Arctic.
"In 2016, new air-route radar complex Sopka-2 was deployed on the Wrangel Island. Its main task is to collect, summarize and analyze air traffic data in the Arctic zone," Gordeev told journalists.
With about a third of its territory located north of the Arctic circle, Russia is interested in developing projects in the region. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for accelerating the development in the Arctic region.
