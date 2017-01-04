Russia Deploys Air-Route Radar Complex Sopka-2 on Wrangel Island

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The complex will summarize and analyze air traffic data in Arctic.

"In 2016, new air-route radar complex Sopka-2 was deployed on the Wrangel Island. Its main task is to collect, summarize and analyze air traffic data in the Arctic zone," Gordeev told journalists.

He added that the complex had an ability to identify separate aircraft flying in a group. It has a protective antenna dome and is able to operate in all weather conditions, in particular, winds reaching up to 40 meters per second and temperatures down to minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit).

With about a third of its territory located north of the Arctic circle, Russia is interested in developing projects in the region. In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for accelerating the development in the Arctic region.

