Putin Extends Condolences to Princess Theodora Over Prince Dimitri Romanov Death

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Dimitri Romanovich Romanov was the great great grandson of Nicholas I, the Emperor of Russia in 1825-1855. Dimitri was born in 1926 in France and had been the president of the Romanov Family Association since 1979.

On Sunday, Danish media reported about the death of Dimitri Romanov.

"Honored Theodora Alekseevna, accept deep condolences in connection with the bereavement — the death of Dimitri Romanovich Romanov," Putin said in a letter published on the Kremlin's website.

He added that Russia was proud of its compatriot and would always remember Dimitri Romanov and his activities aimed at development of humanitarian cooperation and support of vulnerable social groups.

