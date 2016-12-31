Russian Prime Minister Congratulates Nation on New Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will congratulate the citizens in his annual address later in the day.

"Dear friends! I congratulate you on the upcoming New Year. Despite the winter weather, the New Year is always a very warm and cozy holiday. On this day, in the circle of relatives and friends, we usually sum up the year, we share our hopes and dreams, plan for the future together and, of course, wish each other health, welfare and the implementation of all that was wished. So let all the wishes come true," Medvedev said.