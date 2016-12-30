Criminal Case Opened After Assault on Russian National Guard Members

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – "The investigative agencies of the Moscow Central Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee have opened a criminal case on grounds of crimes under Art. 317 of the Russian Criminal Code (attempted murder of a law enforcement officer)," Ivanova said.

On Thursday, one Rosgvardiya member was killed and another was injured when they were fired at from an unidentified weapon on the outskirts of Moscow, where they were conducting document checks.

According to preliminary information from the Russian Interior Ministry, at least 8 suspects in the attack have already been detained.