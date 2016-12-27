Rescuers Locate IFF Identification Device at Tu-154 Plane Crash Site

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rescuers located on Tuesday an identification, friend or foe (IFF) device at the crash site of a Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane in the Black Sea, a security source said.

"The IFF device was found, but it has not been brought to surface yet," the source told RIA Novosti.

According to earlier reports, the data from the main flight recorder, which was recovered on Monday and transported to Moscow, is being studied by experts, while located voice and auxiliary flight recorders remain underwater.

Rescuers also found several large fragments of the crashed plane as well as many body parts at a 200-meter narrow stretch of the silted sea bottom.

"A large number of plane fragments as well as body parts have been found at a stretch of sea bottom with the length of 200 meters [some 656 feet] and the width of up to 5 meters [16.5 feet]," the source told RIA Novosti.