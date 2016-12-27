Moscow Court Recognizes Events in Kiev in 2014 Coup

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow's Dorogomilovsky Court upheld the lawsuit of former Ukrainian lawmaker Volodymyr Oliynyk and recognized the 2014 events in Ukraine a coup d'etat, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported Tuesday.

During the consideration of the lawsuit, Judge Anna Shipikova questioned former senior officials of Ukraine, who headed the presidential administration, the Prosecutor General's Office, the Interior Ministry and the country's Security Service. All witnesses stated that they unequivocally regard the events that occurred in Kiev in 2014 as an unconstitutional coup.

They said the European Union threatened to change power in Ukraine in case of refusal to sign an association agreement with the EU. In turn, former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleksandr Yakimenko said in court that all the events on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) had been led by US officials.