Twelve Bodies, 5 Plane Fragments Found in Tu-154 Crash Site - MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Divers have found a total of 12 bodies and five additional plane fragments near the crash site of a Russian military aircraft in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"As of today, 12 bodies and 156 fragments of those killed in the Tu-154 crash have been found," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the five additional plane fragments have been discovered over a mile from shore at a depth of 98 feet.

"These are several parts of the fuselage, engine fragments, various mechanisms and components. All the wreckage is delivered ashore and given to the investigating authorities," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft en route to Syria from Moscow crashed soon after takeoff near Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi early on Sunday.

The plane was carrying 92 people including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants.

