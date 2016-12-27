Launch of Reactors at Russia's 1st Floating Nuclear Power Plant Set for H1 2017

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The launch of reactors at Russia's first floating nuclear power plant is expected in the first half of 2017, the Rosatom state nuclear corporation said Tuesday.

The Akademik Lomonosov floating NPP, which will be deployed in Russia's Chukotka region, is equipped with two modified KLT-40 propulsion reactors together providing up to 70 MW of electricity or 300 MW of heat.

"The fueling and the physical launch of the floating NPP is planned for the first half of 2017," Rosatom's electric power generation arm, the Rosenergoatom Concern, said in a statement.

