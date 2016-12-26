Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Expands Tu-154 Search Operation Area

Press-service of Russian Emergency Situations Ministry Parts of Tu-154 Plane Fragments Could Be in Abkhazia - Russian Transport Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Emergencies Ministry said Monday it has expanded the search and rescue operation area in the Black Sea over the Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 aircraft that crashed near Sochi.

"The search operation continues, its area has been expanded," a spokesperson for the ministry's southern regional center said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane heading from Moscow to Syria with 92 people on board disappeared from radars shortly after refueling and take-off from the Russian southern city of Adler, near Sochi. Its passengers included Alexandrov Ensemble members and nine journalists.

