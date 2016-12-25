Register
02:57 GMT +326 December 2016
    Russian rescuers carry a stretcher with passenger belongings after a Russian military plane crashed in the Black Sea, on a pier outside Sochi

    Investigation Not Considering Terrorist Attack as Main Reason of Tu-154 Crash

    © AFP 2016/ STRINGER
    Russia
    Topic:
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea (40)
    255293

    Investigators are not considering a terrorist attack as the main cause of the crash of Russian plane in the Black Sea, because no information on a refuel of the aircraft in Sochi was available in advance.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A terrorist attack is not being considered as the main reason behind the crash of Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane earlier in the day, a special services source told RIA Novosti.

    Candles in memory of passengers and crew members of Russian military Tu-154 plane, which crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, are pictured next to a picture of a plane at an embankment in the resort city of Sochi, Russia
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    World Mourning Victims of Russian Tu-154 Plane Crash in Black Sea
    "Tu-154 took off from the Chkalovsky airfield, where passengers and luggage were carefully inspected and checked. A refuel was planned in Mozdok, but due to the weather it was moved to Adler, and thus, the information that the plane will be refueled at Sochi airport was not available in advance," the source said adding that the plane was under guard while being refueled and there was no catering.

    "At the moment there is no evidence in favor of a terrorist attack, and neither security services nor the investigation do consider this as a major reason," the source concluded.

    Topic:
    Tu-154 Crash in Black Sea (40)

    Tags:
    Plane Crash, terror attack, Alexandrov Ensemble, Russian Defense Ministry, Sochi, Russia
      double bonus
      [because no information on a refuel of the aircraft in Sochi
      was available in advance.]

      All that means, is that the issue may have started in Moscow.
      This isn't a good "accident" to have. The "random error"
      possibility just looks too remote, to be taken seriously;
      unless conclusively proven to be so. It just looks and feels
      really bad; to be just a random tragedy. It seems just
      too well targeted to cause massive unnecessary pain;
      to too many innocent people, and for no good reason.

      We'll have to wait until the black box is found to know for sure.
      spiritedin reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
      double bonus, We will most likely never know the truth. If foul play was involved, Russia will go after the perpetrators in silence, no matter were they come from or hide. One thing is for sure: It was a catastrophic event.
