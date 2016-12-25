Investigation Not Considering Terrorist Attack as Main Reason of Tu-154 Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A terrorist attack is not being considered as the main reason behind the crash of Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane earlier in the day, a special services source told RIA Novosti.

© REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov World Mourning Victims of Russian Tu-154 Plane Crash in Black Sea

"Tu-154 took off from the Chkalovsky airfield, where passengers and luggage were carefully inspected and checked. A refuel was planned in Mozdok, but due to the weather it was moved to Adler, and thus, the information that the plane will be refueled at Sochi airport was not available in advance," the source said adding that the plane was under guard while being refueled and there was no catering.

"At the moment there is no evidence in favor of a terrorist attack, and neither security services nor the investigation do consider this as a major reason," the source concluded.