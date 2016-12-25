Russian Defense Minister Leading Search, Rescue Operation at Tu-154 Crash Site

© Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev Putin Orders Russian PM to Create Commission on Probe Into Tu-154 Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry Tu-154 plane with 92 people on board crashed in the Black Sea en route to Syria shortly after refueling at an airport in the resort city of Adler. Most of the passengers were members of the Alexandrov Ensemble , who were traveling from Moscow to Hmeymim airbase in Syria to take part in New Year celebrations.

"The search and rescue operation is directed from the National Defense Management Center [in Moscow] by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," Konashenkov said at a briefing.

Earlier in the day, the ministerial commission led by Russian Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov arrived in city of Sochi to investigate the Tu-154 crash.