Russian Defense Ministry's TU-154 Crash: Rescuers Find Aircraft's Debris

Russia's missing TU-154 aircraft fell into the Black Sea as its fragments were discovered 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) from the sea shore of Sochi at a depth of 50-70 meters (164-184 feet), the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said Sunday.
A source in Russia's security services in a comment to RIA Novosti also said that the plane crashed in the Black Sea.
