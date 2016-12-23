Enough Funds Set Aside for Social Programs, Decrees on Wellfare State - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian government has put aside enough money to deliver on its social commitments and welfare reforms promises made back in 2012, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"We have set aside enough funds, all the money needed to deliver on social commitments, including 2012 presidential May decrees," Putin said at the annual news conference.

The draft federal budget for 2016 earmarked 676.1 billion rubles ($11 billion) for social projects, most of which are due to be implemented by 2018.

On his inauguration day on May 7, 2012, Vladimir Putin signed a raft of decrees that set out his presidency’s goals for reforming the welfare system. This wide-ranging program was dubbed "May decrees" by Russian media.