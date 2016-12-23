Putin: State Reserve Fund, Currency Gold Reserves Good Safety Cushion

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a major end-of-the-year press conference, where he is expected to focus on economic issues, the situation in Syria, Russia-US relations and the Ukrainian peace settlement.

"The government’s reserve fund has shrunk a bit but stayed basically the same in November … at $100 billion. There’s been an uptick in the central bank’s gold and currency reserves, from the initial $368 billion to the current $400 billion or over $385 billion. So we’re faring well, it’s a good safety cushion," Putin said at the annual press conference.