MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Natural population growth in Russia continues, and positive demographic dynamics can be seen, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said during the annual press conference on Friday.

"Talking about the social sphere, positive dynamics in demography continues. Natural population growth is maintained. Birth rate has slightly decreased, but our mortality indicators have improved, mortality rate fell down, and in general there is a positive dynamics in the natural population growth,” Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 22 holds a major end-of-the-year press conference, where he is expected to focus on economic issues, the situation in Syria, Russia-US relations and the Ukrainian peace settlement.



