Russia's Zhukovsky Airport to Service International Flights in Spring 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The destinations in the initial period will include Baku, Tel Aviv, Istanbul, the company said.

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Tajikistan Allows Only One Yamal Charter Flight From Russia’s Zhukovsky Airport

"In January-February we will gather all the information and starting from March will enter a more serious level. Prior to that we will gradually add [new] destinations – Baku, Tel Aviv, Istanbul. I think flights to Antalya will start in April-May," First Deputy of Ramport Aero General Director Evgeny Solodilin told the Russian Izvestia newspaper on Friday.

On Thursday, the Russian Transport Ministry said that Russia would suspend flights of Tajikistan's Somon Air company to the Russian regions in response to the failure by Tajik authorities to coordinate the flights of Russia's Yamal air carrier from the Zhukovsky airport to Tajikistan.

Zhukovsky is a new airport located about 23 kilometers (14 miles) from the Russian capital. Ramport Aero is one of the companies involved in the development of the air hub.