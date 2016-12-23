Russia's Zhukovsky Airport to Service International Flights in Spring 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The destinations in the initial period will include Baku, Tel Aviv, Istanbul, the company said.
On Thursday, the Russian Transport Ministry said that Russia would suspend flights of Tajikistan's Somon Air company to the Russian regions in response to the failure by Tajik authorities to coordinate the flights of Russia's Yamal air carrier from the Zhukovsky airport to Tajikistan.
Zhukovsky is a new airport located about 23 kilometers (14 miles) from the Russian capital. Ramport Aero is one of the companies involved in the development of the air hub.
All comments
Show new comments (0)