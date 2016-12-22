Russian Police Detain 7 Members of Tablighi Jamaat Underground Cell

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, seven members of the extremist group were detained during the operation, including the leaders of the cell, who are foreign emissaries.

"The detained members of Tablighi Jamaat…recruited Muslims in the Moscow region…subjected them to ideological indoctrination…and discussed plans to establish an Islamic Caliphate in Russia," the statement said.

During the raid, the authorities confiscated extremist literature, communication tools and electronic data storage devices containing the reports of the group’s activities.

It was found that the newly recruited members of the extremist group were going for education and special training to the extremist camps in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

On October 20, security forces of Russia's southwestern republic of Tatarstan have detained seven members of the Tablighi Jamaat terrorist group.

Tablighi Jamaat is a global Sunni Islamic movement, established almost a century ago. It is estimated to have between 12 million and 150 million adherents. It has been classified as an extremist group by Russia since 2009.