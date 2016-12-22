Register
22 December 2016
    Varvara Karaulova

    Moscow Court Finds Russian Ex-Student Guilty of Attempting to Join Daesh

    Russia
    Moscow district court on Thursday found Alexandra Ivanova, formerly known as Varvara Karaulova, guilty of attempting to join the Daesh militant group.

    Moscow State University student Varvara Karaulova charged with attempting to join Daesh.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Prosecutor Demands 5 Years in Custody for Female Russian Student for Trying to Join Daesh
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The punishment is expected to be announced later in the day. The prosecutors asked for the ex-student to be imprisoned for five years and fined 150,000 rubles (almost $2,500).

    "Ivanova, being a supporter of the radical Islamic views, decided to participate in the activities of the terrorist organization [Daesh]," the judge ruled.

    Karaulova was first detained on the Turkish-Syrian border together with a dozen of other would-be jihadists and deported to Moscow in June 2015. Her father said she had fallen in love with a Daesh recruiter. She changed her name to Alexandra Ivanova months after returning home but was accused of preparing another trip to Syria.

    The Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, has been on the rise in the past two years, organizing terror attacks around the world and seizing land in Iraq and Syria.

    Daesh, Varvara Karaulova, Syria
      slimyfox
      5 years of prison for someone who after first failed attempt prepared for another is a bit to little. My punishment would be to extradite her to Idlib and forbid her forever to return to Russia. That would teach her the lesson as it is obvious that she is completely brainwashed and she will run for ISIL as opportunity will be there.
