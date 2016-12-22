Moscow Court Finds Russian Ex-Student Guilty of Attempting to Join Daesh

"Ivanova, being a supporter of the radical Islamic views, decided to participate in the activities of the terrorist organization [Daesh]," the judge ruled.
Karaulova was first detained on the Turkish-Syrian border together with a dozen of other would-be jihadists and deported to Moscow in June 2015. Her father said she had fallen in love with a Daesh recruiter. She changed her name to Alexandra Ivanova months after returning home but was accused of preparing another trip to Syria.
The Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, has been on the rise in the past two years, organizing terror attacks around the world and seizing land in Iraq and Syria.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete 5 years of prison for someone who after first failed attempt prepared for another is a bit to little. My punishment would be to extradite her to Idlib and forbid her forever to return to Russia. That would teach her the lesson as it is obvious that she is completely brainwashed and she will run for ISIL as opportunity will be there.
slimyfox