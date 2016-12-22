Work of RT Proves Alternative Information Sources in Demand - Spokesman

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The work of the RT broadcaster demonstrates that the sources of alternative information, broadcast by Russian media oriented on the foreign audience, is in demand, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The work of our colleagues engaged in international broadcasting, work of the RT and international agencies — show that the alternative information, the counter flows that we send there, have its listeners, viewers, audience," Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

On November 23, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution on countering Russian media outlets, such as the Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster. As many as 304 voted in favor the document, 179 voted against and 208 abstained. With a total of 691 officials taking part in the vote, less than half supported the resolution.

The resolution said that RT and Sputnik posed a danger to European unity and called for extra European Commission funding for counter-propaganda projects.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the move demonstrated "degradation" of how the West perceived democracy. He praised the news agency Sputnik and the international broadcaster RT for their work, saying he hoped the resolution would not entail any curbs on Russian news outlets.

