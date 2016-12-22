Register
22 December 2016
    Work of RT Proves Alternative Information Sources in Demand - Spokesman

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    18841

    The work of the RT proves that the sources of alternative information is in demand, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul
    © RIA Novosti. Grigory Sissoev
    RT Editor-in-Chief Says Waiting for Pilot Episode of Ex-US Envoy McFaul's Show
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The work of the RT broadcaster demonstrates that the sources of alternative information, broadcast by Russian media oriented on the foreign audience, is in demand, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

    "The work of our colleagues engaged in international broadcasting, work of the RT and international agencies — show that the alternative information, the counter flows that we send there, have its listeners, viewers, audience," Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

    On November 23, the European Parliament voted in favor of a resolution on countering Russian media outlets, such as the Sputnik news agency and the RT broadcaster. As many as 304 voted in favor the document, 179 voted against and 208 abstained. With a total of 691 officials taking part in the vote, less than half supported the resolution.

    The resolution said that RT and Sputnik posed a danger to European unity and called for extra European Commission funding for counter-propaganda projects.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said the move demonstrated "degradation" of how the West perceived democracy. He praised the news agency Sputnik and the international broadcaster RT for their work, saying he hoped the resolution would not entail any curbs on Russian news outlets.

      Dar...
      RT and Sputnik are actually increasing European unity not dividing it.

      I see a greater diversity of European nationals talking to each other on Sputnik's comments than you'll find on any mainstream western media 'news' channel.

      The media content provided by RT and Sputnik better reflects what the majority of European citizens think. The propaganda of western media, (typified by the stupefying bias of the BBC), is too far from reality to be in any way credible.

      The EU does not represent the people of Europe. Russia better understands the mind set of the typical European because Russia is the last European country being run by Europeans for the benefit of Europeans. The EU operates for the benefit of the USA because that's what it was created for.

      Hopefully the EU will self destruct and the slave states will regain the ability to think for themselves. When, or if, they do they'll find Russia waiting patiently for them to remember that Russia is, and always has been, very European.

      What's the result of the EU resolution? In my case I've started learning to read and understand the Russian language just in case the English language versions of RT and Sputnik get blocked.
