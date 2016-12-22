Tajikistan Allows Only One Yamal Charter Flight From Russia’s Zhukovsky Airport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Wednesday night a Russian Transport Ministry spokesperson told RIA Novosti that flights between Russia and Tajikistan had been resumed after a temporary suspension but that talks on the issue would continue on Thursday.

"We allowed the Yamal air company to conduct one charter flight, so that they can take passengers with tickets sold on December 20 out of the Zhukovsky airport, the plane should leave on schedule," Ganjalzoda said on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the Russian Transport Ministry announced that air travel with Tajikistan would be suspended starting from December 22.

The announcement followed the decision of the Tajik aviation authorities not to grant a permit to the Yamal air carrier to conduct flights from the Zhukovsky airport in the Moscow region to the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, and the city of Khujand in northern Tajikistan this winter.

Russia considered the move a violation of commitments under previous bilateral agreements.