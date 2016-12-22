Register
22 December 2016
    Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov moments before he was shot and killed in Ankara

    Moscow to Pay Respect to Murdered Russian Ambassador Karlov on Thursday

    © AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici
    131821

    The farewell ceremony for the murdered Russian ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, is expected to take place on Thursday in the Russian capital.

    Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov (right) at the opening of a photo exhibition in the Center of Modern Art in Ankara.
    Anadolu Agency
    NY Daily News Columnist Refuses to Apologize for Mocking Death of Andrey Karlov
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The funeral service will take place in Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior and will be performed by the Russian Orthodox Church leader, Patriarch Kirill. The farewell ceremony will be held in the Russian Foreign Ministry and will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    On Monday, Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara. Three more people were also injured in the attack. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.

    COMMEMORATION

    The memory of the ambassador, who has been called by Putin as an "outstanding diplomat," has already been honored by a number of Russian and Turkish institutions.

    Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov
    © Photo: Russian Embassy in Turkey
    Outstanding Diplomat Karlov Tried to Save Russian-Turkish Relations – Kremlin
    Turkish authorities made a decision to name the exhibition hall, where the diplomat had been killed, as well as the street, where the Russian embassy was located, in honor of the diplomat.

    Moscow State Institute of International Relations University (MGIMO) has established scholarships for students and faculty members, focusing on oriental studies, to commemorate the murdered ambassador.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry supported the idea voiced by the Federal Communications Agency to commemorate Karlov's memory through creation of a postage stamp.

    TO PUNISH GUILTY ONES

    On Tuesday, Russia sent a group of 18 representatives of the Foreign Ministry, Investigative Committee and security services to Turkey.

    The investigators from both Russia and Turkey are involved in an inquiry to clear the details of the incident in order to establish the potential ties of Altintas with other people, including with supporters of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of having orchestrated a coup that was suppressed by the Turkish authorities in July.

    Both Moscow and Ankara expressed readiness to solve the case and to punish the guilty ones.

    CONSEQUENCES

    A number of officials from both Turkey and Russia said that the purpose of the murder was to prevent the thaw between the two countries.

    "This is beneficial for those who want to drive a wedge between Russia and Turkey, who want to prevent the normalization of Russia-Turkey relations, both bilateral and relations that allow to strengthen and unite the efforts for the Syrian political settlement," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

    Flag-wrapped coffin of late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov is carried to a plane during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey, December 20, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Russian Ambassador Karlov's Murder 'Was Devastating' for Putin
    His words were echoed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who added that despite the efforts of the perpetrators of the murder, Moscow and Ankara would prevent masterminds of the act of violence from reaching their goal.

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the assassination was connected with Russia's efforts to fight international terrorism, adding that Moscow would not stop its efforts in the struggle.

      Ibrahim Ahmad
      Well, I pay respect to this innocent murdered and his poor family too.

      It was terrible event explains the deadly nature that some may became on. I can’t believe that medical science, medicines developing and biochemical new inventions are irrelative to whole this nature.


      Ideological theories can do nothing alone without pragmatic science’s help.


      A human being becomes simply like joystick device, some people move him/her remotely! This is not part of ideological theories at all.


      It doesn’t matter if this supposed one is a police officer or criminal, I think it’s barely enough that this supposed one is human being to be transformed to this deadly nature.

      That’s why we should and it’s highly important to observe our foods, life style, and relations with others.


      Anyway, I’ve said and I wrote enough about who is the unique beneficiary behind whole this mess.


      It’s enough to calculate the victims and criminals between these miseries to know who the real host is behind all that.


      How many Churches and Mosques have been destroyed due to these miseries whether in Syria, Iraq, and everywhere? But are there any temples in this calculation? How many Christians and Muslims have been purged since the first Christmas day at ever on this land whether they were victims or murders, but are there any jews have been involved in these miseries?

      Why the victim and murder must Christian or Muslim but not else? It won’t be even an atheist..


      You know, I been watching a movie a couple of days before, and there is a scene still like a fixed keepsake in my memory: “Yesterday, we were an army without country, tomorrow we will decided which country we wish to buy”

      Is there any relation between this part and the year of 1948?

      Keep burying your victims blindly, at least this is what mostly know to do..
