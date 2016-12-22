Moscow to Pay Respect to Murdered Russian Ambassador Karlov on Thursday

On Monday, Karlov was killed by Turkish off-duty police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara. Three more people were also injured in the attack. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.
COMMEMORATION
The memory of the ambassador, who has been called by Putin as an "outstanding diplomat," has already been honored by a number of Russian and Turkish institutions.
Moscow State Institute of International Relations University (MGIMO) has established scholarships for students and faculty members, focusing on oriental studies, to commemorate the murdered ambassador.
The Russian Foreign Ministry supported the idea voiced by the Federal Communications Agency to commemorate Karlov's memory through creation of a postage stamp.
TO PUNISH GUILTY ONES
On Tuesday, Russia sent a group of 18 representatives of the Foreign Ministry, Investigative Committee and security services to Turkey.
The investigators from both Russia and Turkey are involved in an inquiry to clear the details of the incident in order to establish the potential ties of Altintas with other people, including with supporters of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen who is accused of having orchestrated a coup that was suppressed by the Turkish authorities in July.
Both Moscow and Ankara expressed readiness to solve the case and to punish the guilty ones.
CONSEQUENCES
A number of officials from both Turkey and Russia said that the purpose of the murder was to prevent the thaw between the two countries.
"This is beneficial for those who want to drive a wedge between Russia and Turkey, who want to prevent the normalization of Russia-Turkey relations, both bilateral and relations that allow to strengthen and unite the efforts for the Syrian political settlement," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the assassination was connected with Russia's efforts to fight international terrorism, adding that Moscow would not stop its efforts in the struggle.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Well, I pay respect to this innocent murdered and his poor family too.
Ibrahim Ahmad
It was terrible event explains the deadly nature that some may became on. I can’t believe that medical science, medicines developing and biochemical new inventions are irrelative to whole this nature.
Ideological theories can do nothing alone without pragmatic science’s help.
A human being becomes simply like joystick device, some people move him/her remotely! This is not part of ideological theories at all.
It doesn’t matter if this supposed one is a police officer or criminal, I think it’s barely enough that this supposed one is human being to be transformed to this deadly nature.
That’s why we should and it’s highly important to observe our foods, life style, and relations with others.
Anyway, I’ve said and I wrote enough about who is the unique beneficiary behind whole this mess.
It’s enough to calculate the victims and criminals between these miseries to know who the real host is behind all that.
How many Churches and Mosques have been destroyed due to these miseries whether in Syria, Iraq, and everywhere? But are there any temples in this calculation? How many Christians and Muslims have been purged since the first Christmas day at ever on this land whether they were victims or murders, but are there any jews have been involved in these miseries?
Why the victim and murder must Christian or Muslim but not else? It won’t be even an atheist..
You know, I been watching a movie a couple of days before, and there is a scene still like a fixed keepsake in my memory: “Yesterday, we were an army without country, tomorrow we will decided which country we wish to buy”
Is there any relation between this part and the year of 1948?
Keep burying your victims blindly, at least this is what mostly know to do..