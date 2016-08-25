Register
16:56 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, gives an award to Margarita Mamun, who won the gold medal for rhythmic gymnastics individual, during an awarding ceremony for Russia's Olympians in Moscow's Kremlin in Moscow, Russia

    Putin Awards Russian Athletes After 2016 Rio Olympics

    © AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio (110)
    154832631

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the Russian Olympic team at the Kremlin and awarded athletes for their participation in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

    Russian athletes ranked fourth with 56 medals, including 19 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze at the August 5-21 summer games.

    "I sincerely congratulate the Russian team with a worthy performance at the XXXI Olympics, and I want to thank you for going through a very severe test with dignity. You have shown great skill, the best endurance and stamina, and confirmed Russia’s strong position in world sport," Putin said.

    The Russian national team, winners of the gold medal in women's handball at the XXXI Summer Olympics, during the medal ceremony
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Sport Minister Praises Russia's Outstanding Performance at Rio Olympics
    The Russian Olympic team demonstrated its best after some 1/3 of the athletes had been banned from Rio Olympics, Putin said.

    "You, dear friends, coped with all the difficulties, performed as a unified team, proved that victory is given not only by the number – although the number was important in this case – but at least perhaps more importantly, skill. As real fighters, you have not drifted, not broken, but fought and won."

    The Russian national Olympic team was allowed to take part in the August 5-21 Games with the notable exception of weightlifters and all but one track and field athletes. Several Russian competitors won their CAS appeals against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and sports federations' bans.

    "We know how difficult it has been for our athletes in Rio. On the eve of the competition, our team has been cut by a third. It was deprived of the opportunity to showcase themselves in sports where Russia is traditionally recognized as a frontrunners," Putin said at a ceremony awarding Russian winners and runners-up in the Kremlin.

    He added that Russia cannot accept any doping accusations of Russian atheletes without any proof presented.

    "We do not accept and cannot accept any accusations against our athletes if they are not supported by evidence and facts. We will regard this as manipulation," Putin maintained.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin awards fencer Yana Egorian during a ceremony for Russian Olympic medallists returning home from the 2016 Rio Olympics, at the Kremlin in Moscow
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Russian President Vladimir Putin awards fencer Yana Egorian during a ceremony for Russian Olympic medallists returning home from the 2016 Rio Olympics, at the Kremlin in Moscow

    Disqualifying Russian paralympians from the upcoming Rio Games is beyond law and morality, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

    "The decision to disqualify the paralympians is outside the law and outside morality. It is cynical to take it out on those for whom sport has become the meaning of life, who by their example give hope and faith in their own strength to millions of people with disabilities. I feel sorry for those who make such decisions, because they cannot understand that it is humiliating to them themselves."

    Russia will organize special competitions for paralympians disqualified from the upcoming Rio summer games, Putin said. "We of course will support you and organize special events where you can showcase your skills. The rewards for winners will be the same as they would be at the end of the Paralympic Games," Putin said.

    The Olympic ideals have been blatantly trampled by politics, Putin said.

    "Unfortunately, we witnessed how the humanistic foundations of sports and Olympism were blatantly trampled by politics," Putin said, adding that "qualities such as greed and perhaps even cowardice are prevailing over the Olympic ideals."

    Topic:
    2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio (110)

    Related:

    CAS 'Aims to Punish Moscow' by Banning Russian Paralympians From Rio Olympics
    Russian Team Wins Women's Rhythmic Gymnastics All-Around Gold at Rio Olympics
    Russian Women’s Olympic Handball Team Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
    Tags:
    2016 Olympic Games, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Anton KOMAROV
      Excellent that the President stood up for these athletes whose only fault lies in their having Russian Nationality!A sad day when once again people are judged by the Passport they carry as opposed to their actual abilities in the field they are competing in.This outrageous condemnation and rejection of these innocent athletes is usually called Racism but the Western Media is too compromised and corrupt to report the truth and have the honesty to reject their paymasters orders.
    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      The olympics and politics have been intertwined for years ........as long as your country bends over to the powers that be then you will be invited to play ! If your country does not agree politically then your out ! As far as I'm concerned , Putin has proven that he will not play ball with a bunch of scum bags that run other countries in the west. Putin is making a lot of western leaders look like a bunch of fools in the political game with all of his maneuvers throughout the world. So who gives a crap if the Olympic committee politically screws with Russia. The bigger picture is that Russia is expanding it's might and the west is now worried !
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok