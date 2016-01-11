Russia Consumer Rights Watchdog Says it Enforces Anti-Turkey Restrictions

Rospotrebnadzor strengthened border controls and organized a continuous monitoring of retail outlets in accordance with a presidential decree on the implementation of restrictive measures against Turkey.

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian state consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor strengthened border controls and organized a continuous monitoring of retail outlets in accordance with a presidential decree on the implementation of restrictive measures against Turkey, which include a ban on the import of a number of Turkish goods, Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement on Monday.

"The sanitary-quarantine control at checkpoints across the Russian state border has been strengthened, [the watchdog] organized and carried out continuous monitoring of facilities in relation to the wholesale and retail trade, including enterprise network trade, markets, weekend fairs," the statement read.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, between January 1 and 10, the authorities checked over 1,000 retail facilities, distribution centers and child care centers. Violations of sanitary consumer protection legislation were revealed in more than 40 percent of the facilities.

The downing of Russia’s Su-24 frontline bomber over Syria by a Turkish jet on November 24 damaged relations between Moscow and Ankara. In the wake of the incident, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the economic measures against Ankara.

The decree includes a ban on employment of Turkish citizens by Russian employers, a food import ban on certain categories of products, as well as a ban on charter flights in both directions. The bans came into force on January 1.