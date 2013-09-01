350,000 People Visit Moscow’s MAKS-2013 Airshow

Over the six days that this year’s MAKS airshow was open to the public, about 350,000 people attended, Moscow Region police said Sunday, adding that more than 2,200 law enforcement officers maintained public order at the fair ground.

There were only 11 reports of disorderly conduct; nine people were detained for public intoxication or entering the airshow without paying, the police said in a statement.

However, dozens of people tried to bring in guns, but those weapons were stored by officers and then returned to their owners upon exit. The guns included a rifle and seven shotguns, as well as 127 non-lethal pistols, with 777 bullets, police said.

Also, 475 alcoholic beverages were confiscated because they were in glass containers, which were prohibited, the statement said. In addition, 72 children got lost in the park but were eventually reunited with their parents.